Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 1,047.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 853.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $5,799,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 164,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ambac Financial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.65. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

