Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ACH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aluminum Corp. of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.18. Aluminum Corp. of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Aluminum Corp. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 0.87%.

About Aluminum Corp. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

