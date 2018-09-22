Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Receives $52.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. 5,461,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,221. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $237.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

