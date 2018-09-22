Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Sidoti raised Altra Industrial Motion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.72. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $5,799,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 192.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 313.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 100,762 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

