Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

ASPS stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at $233,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.