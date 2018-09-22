Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $139,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845,160 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 114,793.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after buying an additional 352,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,493.6% in the first quarter. TT International now owns 205,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 197,096 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie restated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.72.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.38, for a total transaction of $6,642,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,135,746.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,135.82, for a total transaction of $82,914.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,362 shares of company stock worth $105,424,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,166.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $909.70 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $815.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

