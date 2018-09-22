Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total value of $11,604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total value of $11,921,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total value of $12,302,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.07, for a total value of $12,290,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total value of $11,984,700.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.42, for a total value of $11,134,200.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,166.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $909.70 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,762,000 after acquiring an additional 182,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.72.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

