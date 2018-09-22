Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $44,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd E. Bloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,120 in the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $41.56 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alkermes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.