Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies despite of its well-performing e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the global cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Further, macro economic conditions in China are major concerns. Also, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company remains confident on its core e-commerce business, with the support of its New Retail strategy and FashionAI. Also, its expanding cloud business remains positive.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MED dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a positive rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.60.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,591,000 after purchasing an additional 229,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

