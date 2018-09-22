Alaska Air Group (ALK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,380.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 248.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 685,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $36,234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $29,884,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,719,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,859,000 after acquiring an additional 367,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 352,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

