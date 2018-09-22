AlarmCom (ALRM) Price Target Raised to $69.00

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AlarmCom to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

ALRM opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $59.05.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.72 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $63,276.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,245 shares of company stock worth $17,998,456 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,936,000 after buying an additional 758,513 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,050,000 after buying an additional 189,032 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 148,416 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 774,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 224,866 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

