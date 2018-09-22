Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

AGIO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 503,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,183. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $2,212,296. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,114,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

