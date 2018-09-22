Agenus (AGEN) Trading Up 5%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,380,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,513,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

