Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,989 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 575,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 408,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 206.1% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,730,674,000 after purchasing an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $372.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a one year low of $251.17 and a one year high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

