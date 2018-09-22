Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 425,943 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,707,000. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.22. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.08%. analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

