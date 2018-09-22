Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Heico Corp (HEI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 603,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $334,668.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,006.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $845,762. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HEI opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $94.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Heico had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $465.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heico to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.