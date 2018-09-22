Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 3,000,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $5,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

ADAP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 272,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,826. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

