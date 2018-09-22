ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,724,000 after acquiring an additional 610,052 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,746,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 218,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,596,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,432,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,124.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 21,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $606,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,767 shares of company stock worth $937,076 in the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.