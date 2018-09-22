Achain Hits Market Cap of $22.28 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Koinex and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $22.28 million and $1.96 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00282889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00153490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.09 or 0.06688411 BTC.

About Achain

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,479,436 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest, OOOBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

