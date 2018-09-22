Accenture Plc (ACN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.08.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

ACN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.19. 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,846. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.27 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $321,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $309,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 14,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,434,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Accenture by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,384,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,724,000 after purchasing an additional 524,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Accenture by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,010,000 after purchasing an additional 466,745 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

