Accenture (ACN) PT Raised to $172.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $163.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACN. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.07.

NYSE ACN opened at $174.19 on Tuesday. Accenture has a one year low of $132.27 and a one year high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $130,823.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,066.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,063,106,000 after buying an additional 826,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,702,132,000 after buying an additional 153,734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,604,587,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,693,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $931,394,000 after buying an additional 189,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 5,095,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

