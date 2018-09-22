ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,046,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,495 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 822.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

