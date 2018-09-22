AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $146,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $92.26 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $83.19 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other news, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

