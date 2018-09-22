Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Abbott has been outperforming its industry. We are upbeat about the strength across all its segments in the last reported quarter. Within Structural Heart, worldwide strong uptake of MitraClip therapy improves further following the recent FDA approval of its next-generation version. This apart, synergies from Alere consolidation in the form of revenues from Rapid Diagnostics have been driving growth. Meanwhile, emerging market performance has been extremely promising. The company has been hogging the limelight within Diabetic Care on progress with its FreeStyle Libre. Abbott’s branded generics model is also expected to further intensify its EPD arm in key emerging countries. On the flip side, sluggish Vascular business continues to dent growth. However, the FDA approval for XIENCE Sierra coronary stent system as well as a reimbursement approval in Japan should help Abbott to revive the dull Vascular business.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,505.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,589 shares of company stock worth $9,998,590. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

