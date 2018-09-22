$81.85 Million in Sales Expected for Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) will announce $81.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.80 million. Zoe’s Kitchen reported sales of $77.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen will report full year sales of $346.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $350.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $352.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $344.80 million to $361.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zoe’s Kitchen.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million.

ZOES has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Maxim Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Zoe’s Kitchen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Zoe’s Kitchen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

ZOES opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $251.13 million, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

