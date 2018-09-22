773 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $306.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.04 and a twelve month high of $312.65. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $299.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,713,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,258 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.