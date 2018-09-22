7,578 Shares in Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Purchased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,043,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ URGN opened at $49.53 on Friday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.25). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 470.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.