$71.87 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (EXFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post sales of $71.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Exfo reported sales of $62.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $275.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.70 million to $280.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $312.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $322.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exfo.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $72.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXFO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exfo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Exfo stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $220.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Exfo stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exfo at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.