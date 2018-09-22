$68.18 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report $68.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.80 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $65.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $267.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $277.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $281.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $301.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of PBFX opened at $22.05 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

