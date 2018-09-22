6,635 Shares in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,247 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,535,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 578,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 393,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $22.06 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 211.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.