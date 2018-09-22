$602.71 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (GES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $602.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.41 million and the highest is $604.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $554.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $645.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.61 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 2,832 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Guess? by 99.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth $227,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.13. Guess? has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

