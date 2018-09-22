58,884 Shares in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Purchased by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of HRT Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 469,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

