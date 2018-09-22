420 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $295.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.49 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

