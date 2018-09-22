3,718 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,829,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,445,000 after acquiring an additional 184,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,278,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,143,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 195,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,128,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,671 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.03.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 49,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $2,621,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 578,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,450,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,012. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $52.14 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

