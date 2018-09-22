36,100 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 97,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 133,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $24.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

