3,430 Shares in TransUnion (TRU) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 131,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $9,453,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. sold 62,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $4,430,918.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,017,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,410 shares of company stock worth $14,317,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.