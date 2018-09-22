33,110 Shares in TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,808,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,460 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 115.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 122,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 17.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 60.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCP opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.25.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 66.44% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

