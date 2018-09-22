$330.25 Million in Sales Expected for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce $330.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.10 million and the highest is $356.40 million. SunCoke Energy posted sales of $339.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunCoke Energy.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.95 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 million, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 803,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 549.1% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.