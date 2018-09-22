$269.73 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $269.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $253.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.49. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

In other news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.72, for a total transaction of $2,327,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $4,712,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,854,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,139 shares of company stock worth $35,712,489. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $690,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fair Isaac by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 40.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fair Isaac by 67.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $228.23. 389,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,490. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $241.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.