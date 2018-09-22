$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.45. SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

SYNNEX stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,917. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $55,705.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $191,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,427.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,057 shares of company stock valued at $775,749. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,684,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,633,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,477,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 815,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,660,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,939,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

