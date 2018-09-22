$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.23 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.16 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $559,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 137,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 623.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after buying an additional 336,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $14,706,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. 2,608,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,410. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

