$174.26 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $174.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.90 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $164.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $726.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $719.63 million to $737.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $807.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $786.75 million to $829.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.51%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $152.85. 194,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,533. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $111.61 and a twelve month high of $158.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $226,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $2,038,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,282 shares of company stock worth $43,242,509 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

