$167.07 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce sales of $167.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $168.40 million. South State reported sales of $136.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $673.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $677.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $699.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $684.20 million to $714.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

In other South State news, Director Martin Bernard Davis bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in South State by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of South State by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of South State by 109.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of South State by 17.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 635,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. South State has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.