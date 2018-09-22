16,369 Shares in Gaia Inc (GAIA) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Gaia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter valued at $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gaia by 237.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 65.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gaia by 2,519.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $15.80 on Friday. Gaia Inc has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 64.31%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 million. equities research analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gaia to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

