$163.68 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $163.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.07 million. Stratasys posted sales of $155.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $674.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.87 million to $684.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $700.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $667.49 million to $716.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

