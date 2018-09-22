12,912 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $30.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

