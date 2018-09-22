1,100 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 299.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $233.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $206.68 and a one year high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $193,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

