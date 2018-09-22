$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Argus cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.52 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,332.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,089.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,011 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.2% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,931,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,795,000 after purchasing an additional 947,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,033,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,892,000 after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OC opened at $58.24 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

