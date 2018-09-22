$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.99. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,127,000 after buying an additional 309,953 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $7,971,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

