$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for LifePoint Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. LifePoint Health posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LifePoint Health will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LifePoint Health.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

LPNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LifePoint Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LifePoint Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPNT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LifePoint Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in LifePoint Health by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LPNT remained flat at $$64.55 during trading on Wednesday. 480,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. LifePoint Health has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

